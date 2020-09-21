RPD looking for suspects in Midlothian Turnpike triple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are looking for two suspects linked to a triple shooting in the Beaufont neighborhood off of Midlothian Turnpike.

At 4:02 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 6200 block of Lamar Drive. When they arrived, officers found three men who had been shot. The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects were described as men in their early 20’s between 5’6 and 5’8 feet tall. One suspect was heavy-set, had short hair, and was wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect had a medium build, long dreadlocks or braids, and was wearing blue jeans and no shirt.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in an older model, dark green, sedan — possibly a Toyota Camay. The vehicle also had dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

