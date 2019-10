RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed in Gilpin Court on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of W. Hill Street at 11:25 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the area. Richmond police said officers found the victim, only identified as an adult black male, behind an apartment building.

Police could not provide any description of the suspect at this time. 8News has a crew headed to the scene.

