RPD: Man shot on W. Clay Street expected to survive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was shot on West Clay Street on Friday afternoon is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital, Richmond police said.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of W. Clay Street at 2:50 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers located an adult male who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound, police said.

Investigators are attempting to gather additional information that may assist with this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective W. O’Neil at 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.