1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: Man with dementia, schizophrenia walked away from assisted living facility Petersburg man charged with threatening to shoot up Cool Springs Elementary School

RPD: Man shot on W. Clay Street expected to survive

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
richmond police file_1531839081271.png.jpg

file photo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was shot on West Clay Street on Friday afternoon is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital, Richmond police said.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of W. Clay Street at 2:50 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers located an adult male who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound, police said.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Investigators are attempting to gather additional information that may assist with this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective W. O’Neil at 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events