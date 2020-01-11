RPD: Man hit by car in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said a man was struck by a vehicle in Mosby Court Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7:30 a.m. along Accommodation Street in Mosby Court. However, when they arrived at the scene, RPD said a man told them he was struck by a vehicle.

RPD told 8News they received reports of random gunfire in the area.

No suspect or suspect vehicle description is available at this time.

8News has reached out to RPD for additional information.

