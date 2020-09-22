RPD needs help solving pedestrian hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking the public’s help solving a hit-hit-and run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
At about 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 9, investigators responded to the 34000 block of Hopkins Road to collect evicdence and completed measurements.
It was at the scene officers determined a vehicle traveling on Hopkins Road struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The vehicle did not stay on scene and a passerby stopped and called 911. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Investigator J. Peterson at 804-646-1511 or Crime Stoppers at 804)-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.
