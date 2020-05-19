RPD: No injuries reported in drive-by shooting in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday in Carytown.

According to a police spokesman, the shooting was reported by a male who said another male fired several shots into his vehicle while they were in traffic in the 3500 block of West Cary Street. The male who fired the shots was in a black sedan and drove eastbound after the shooting.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Davila at (804) 646-6739.

