‘Lock it or lose it’: RPD releases video of group trying to find unlocked cars

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is reminding you — again — if you love it, lock it or lose it.

“A group of people were spotted on video checking door handles to see which cars were left unlocked early Monday morning, – likely hoping to find something,” RPD said.

RPD’s ‘Love it…Lock it…or Lose it’ campaign aims to prevent car thefts.

We can't say it enough: LOCK it or LOSE it.Here's video proof of why you always need to lock your car and take… Posted by Richmond Police Department on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

“Don’t become a victim! It only takes a second to take your stuff out,” RPD said.

8News previously reported that almost 200 guns were stolen from vehicles last year, many of which were unlocked. In June, one person had $7,000 worth of items stolen from their unlocked car in Westover Hills.