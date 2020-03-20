RPD releases video of Mechanicsville Turnpike homicide in hopes of identifying suspected killer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have released surveillance video of a fatal shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike in hopes of identifying the suspected killer.

The shooting occurred early Wednesday morning in the city’s East End.

Officers called to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike 34-year-old Javon A. Tuck, 4600 block of Eastover Avenue, Henrico, sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

He had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced just before 1:40 a.m.

In the video released by Richmond Police, an unidentified suspect is seen walking up to the vehicle and firing multiple shots inside. Shortly thereafter, Tuck’s vehicle crashes into a nearby structure.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers:

The suspect is seen wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored trousers. A security camera in the area caught the suspect running away on foot in the direction of Whitcomb Court.

“Detectives are making progress in this case and believe someone knows who shot Tuck and why,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “We released this video to prompt those individuals to come forward and provide information to detectives.”

Anyone with information to share is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.

