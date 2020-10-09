RPD seeking aggravated assault suspect for September incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been identified for the shooting at a 7-11 in the 1300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The Richmond Police Department are now searching for Corey Poag and looking for the public’s help in finding him.

RPD say they were called to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. An adult male with a gunshot wound was located at the scene. The victim was brought to the hospital for injuries considered to be life threatening.

RPD asks anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective W. O’Neil at (804) 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

