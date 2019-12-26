RPD: Suspect tried to open account to cash fraudulent check

The photo of the suspect was provided by authorities. The man was seen wearing a light blue shirt, a black leather jacket and hat.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to cash a fraudulent check worth more than $28,000 at a Richmond bank in November.

The suspect tried to deposit the check at the First Bank, in the 5600 block of Patterson Avenue, on Nov. 21.

Police said Thursday that the suspect wanted to open a new business account and even provided paperwork, “but differing addresses on the documents made a bank worker suspicious.” The bank put the check on hold.

Investigators believe the suspect could have possibly intercepted the check through the mail and in an attempt to cash the check, open a local business. Richmond police said that detectives think the suspect used a fake ID.

The photo of the suspect was provided by authorities. The man was seen wearing a light blue shirt, a black leather jacket and hat.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

