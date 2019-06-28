1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

RPD: Suspect wanted for early-morning Museum District burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond need the public’s help identifying a suspect who broke into a Museum District business and stole a cash box.

Richmond Police said the crime occurred at around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at a business on West Cary Street. The suspect walked into the building wearing a hat but then walked back out and put on a medical mask and gloves before re-entering. Minutes later, he walked out with a cash box and fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events