RPD: Suspect wanted for early-morning Museum District burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond need the public’s help identifying a suspect who broke into a Museum District business and stole a cash box.

Richmond Police said the crime occurred at around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at a business on West Cary Street. The suspect walked into the building wearing a hat but then walked back out and put on a medical mask and gloves before re-entering. Minutes later, he walked out with a cash box and fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.