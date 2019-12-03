RPD: Suspects seen ‘fishing’ on local gaming machine walk away with thousands of dollars

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for ‘fishing’ on a gaming machine in Midlothian Tuesday.

The five suspects were seen at the Pop’s Bar & Grille on 210 Giant Drive, feeding cash into a gaming machine and pulling the bill back out, police said.

Fishing is a type of larceny in which the machine will register the bill as credit and allow gamers to play or cash out.

Police said in this larceny hundreds of dollars were stolen.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of these individuals to call Third Precinct Detective O. Sovine at (804) 646-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.