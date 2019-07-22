RPD: Two men who nearly hit officers on dirt bikes charged with attempted capital murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been charged with attempted capital murder after, according to Richmond Police, they nearly struck officers as they sped past them on dirt bikes last Friday.

Police said that RPD officers responded to calls on July 19 about vehicles, dirt bikes and four-wheel off-road vehicles, operating recklessly. At 10 p.m., authorities tried to stop two dirt bikes in the area of the Mayo Bridge.

The two riders did not comply and sped past the officers, police said. The riders were arrested at the scene.

Wesley O. Cary, a 20-year-old from North Chesterfield, was charged with attempted capital murder, possession of stolen goods and eluding police.

Di-Jon A. Jones, a 20-year-old from Highland Springs, has been charged with attempted capital murder and eluding law enforcement. According to RPD, Jones crashed the bike and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

