RPD warning businesses about “Bitcoin Break-ins”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is warning businesses to look out for “Bitcon Break-ins” after an incident on Thursday night.

This warning comes after the department investigated a commercial break-in on the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road where a bitcoin machine was targeted.

Here are some tips from the RPD to prevent a break-in at your business:

The RPD is asking anyone in the area with security camera systems to check vehicles that were in the area at 4:13 p.m. on April 9. If you have any information you can contact Third Precinct Detective Truong at 804-646-1067.

