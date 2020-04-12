RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is warning businesses to look out for “Bitcon Break-ins” after an incident on Thursday night.
This warning comes after the department investigated a commercial break-in on the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road where a bitcoin machine was targeted.
Here are some tips from the RPD to prevent a break-in at your business:
The RPD is asking anyone in the area with security camera systems to check vehicles that were in the area at 4:13 p.m. on April 9. If you have any information you can contact Third Precinct Detective Truong at 804-646-1067.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- “Every Virginian deserves access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system”: Gov. Northam signs new criminal justice reform laws
- RPD warning businesses about “Bitcoin Break-ins”
- StormTracker 8: Cloudy and windy today; Weather Alert Monday
- “I can’t thank them enough”: UK PM Johnson out of the hospital, says staff saved his life
- POLICE: Road rage shooting leaves no one injured