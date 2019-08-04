RPD: Woman stabs 51-year-old man in the back

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Richmond Police said a man was stabbed in the back by a woman Saturday afternoon.

RPD officers said they responded to the 3400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a man with a non-life threatening injury to his back.

The victim, a 51-year-old black male stated that he was approached by a black female around 4:30 p.m. He told the woman he didn’t want anything to do with her, police said.

Shortly after he told police he felt pain in his back and saw he was bleeding.

The 51-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black female, 5`7″, approximately 230lbs, w/short black hair and wearing a grey shirt and grey sweatpants.

