Running car stolen in Chesterfield, later pulled over in Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a car left running at a Chesterfield gas station was stolen and later stopped by Virginia State Police in Richmond.

According to Chesterfield County Police, the suspect jumped into a running car at a gas station in the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike and sped off.

At some point, the speeding vehicle was pulled over by troopers in the area of Midlothian and 37th Street in Richmond.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect sideswiped at least two vehicles.

Virginia State Police is investing the crash portion of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Richmond Police, Chesterfield Police and Virginia State Police were at the scene. According to police, charges from all three against the driver could be forthcoming.

