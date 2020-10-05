Rural Retreat, Virginia man responds to child sex trafficking ad

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police arrested a man for trying to pay for sex a child.

David Kemp, 36, of Rural Retreat, Virginia was arrested on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He is charged with Patronizing a Victim of Sex Trafficking.

The investigation began on Sept. 30 after Kemp responded to an advertisement where two children were being sold for sexual activities. He attempted to hook up with the child at an adult bookstore off Exit 28 of I-77 in Ghent, WV, but left the scene instead.

Law enforcement officers followed Kemp to Mercer County then pulled him over and arrested him. Investigators said he is a registered sex offender from Virginia. During questioning, Kemp claimed to be responding to the post in order to tell authorities.

Kemp is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. According to the jail website, his bond is $350,000.

