Sandston resident receives ‘disturbing’ hate mail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a disturbing letter from a known hate group delivered to a resident in Sandston. The message concerned political retribution.

Police say the investigation will be a joint effort between HCPD, the US Postal Inspection Service and federal partners.

There will be increased patrols and monitoring in the community where the letter was delivered.

“We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our community members,” said Chief Eric English. “Acts of intimidation will not be tolerated in our community. Anyone committing criminal acts will be charged accordingly.”

Anyone who has received similar letters or has information for police is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000, U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at P3Tips.com or (804) 780-1000.