CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is still working to locate 6-month-old Kynsley Grimshaw more than a week after she was last seen with her father.

On Friday, April 8, the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) first issued a notice that they were searching for the baby and Andrew Grimshaw, 32, after obtaining warrants for the latter’s arrest. Grimshaw has been charged with misdemeanor assault on a family member, felony strangulation and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm, stemming from a March 31 incident.

In the early morning hours of March 31, police said the suspect physically assaulted someone and displayed a firearm in a threatening manner. Shortly after, on April 1, Grimshaw reportedly left the area with his infant child. Although authorities did not specify where the incident happened, a release stated that Grimshaw resided at the 5300 block of Hunt Master Drive.

Kynsley and Andrew Grimshaw (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police)

On Sunday, police said that Grimshaw turned himself in. However, Kynsley was not with him. Grimshaw was granted bond, meaning that both his whereabouts and the child’s are unknown.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” 8News legal analyst Russ Stone said. “You’re in a situation where this individual is accused of crimes, but he has not been convicted yet, and he is presumed to be innocent of those crimes, and he is a parent to the child. Obviously, there is a mother, as well, who is also a parent to the child.”

Court records show that Grimshaw does not have prior charges in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Stone said that was likely taken into account when the judge on this case granted him bail.

“The decision on bond depends on three issues that a judge is supposed to decide. First, is the person a flight risk? Are they going to show up in court?” he said. “The second two factors are, is the person a threat to themselves or a threat to other people?”

Court documents obtained by 8News show that, in being granted bail, it was noted that Andrew is not “likely to obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice or threaten, injure or intimidate or attempt to threaten, injure or intimidate a prospective witness, juror, victim, or family or household member,” despite one of the charges against him being assault on a family member.

The documents surrounding his $2,500 bail also detailed that he “may not leave the Commonwealth of Virginia” until his case and any relevant appeals are finished.

“When […] any defendant appears in court on charges, if the court has concerns that a child might be in danger, then it can be placed as a condition of bond that the person not be around children,” Stone said. “It doesn’t sound like, in this situation, there was any concern about that.”

“If there was domestic violence between two adults and there just happens to be a child involved, that doesn’t necessarily mean the child is in danger.”

According to police, Kynsley is believed to be with her father and not in any danger. But because Grimshaw was released on bond until his next court appearance, authorities do not know their location.

“They’re just checking to see where a person is. They wouldn’t necessarily have a right to stop a vehicle or stop a car or anything of that nature because there’s no probable cause that a crime has occurred, other than the one he’s charged with,” Stone said. “I don’t think people should assume that this person is guilty of anything at the moment, just because a charge has been placed.”

Grimshaw is due in court in Chesterfield County on Thursday. Stone said that authorities would have a right at that time to inquire about the location of the child. If Grimshaw does not show up in court, he could face additional charges.

Anyone with information about Kynsley is asked to contact CCPD at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.