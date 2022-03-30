HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Search warrants and affidavits obtained by 8News reveal the dangerous contents of the ‘fortified drug house’ on West Durwood Crescent.

According to an affidavit sworn to a Henrico magistrate, officers conducted a search of the property on March 17, during which they found crack cocaine and explosives.

The search was conducted after police detained Sydney Crowe, the 24-year-old woman who, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, was married to Michael Hardy, the man now charged with maintaining a “fortified drug house” at the Durwood Crescent address.

According to a police affidavit, Crowe told officers she had performed sexual acts for drugs or money while living at the home, and had stayed with Michael Hardy despite his alleged abuse because he supplied her with drugs.

What Officers Found

In one room of the home, officers found what they believe to be evidence that drugs were not only taken and dealt at the home, but manufactured as well.

Police say they found crack cocaine, as well as a “tannish liquid” they believed to be cocaine mixed with water. A chalky residue found in a nearby microwave lead detectives to believe that it had been used to manufacture crack.

As for the explosives, Deputy Fire Marshal Justin Finan said in a sworn affidavit that explosive materials were found in a ‘fortified room’ on the second floor of the house as well as in a trailer on the property.

Finan said that materials recovered from the house included “explosive materials, explosive and ignitable compounds, a constructed improvised Molotov cocktail, a constructed pipe bomb” and other items that could be used to detonate the bombs remotely.

One piece of the puzzle were audio files, recovered on March 24 from computers, phones and hard drives seized on the property. According to Finan, they were notes made “while building and constructing devices.”

Crowe has been transferred to custody in another state for unknown reasons, according to police.

According to court records, Hardy faces 9 counts of creating a bomb, in addition to several counts of possession, sale and manufacture of controlled substances.