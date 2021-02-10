Second arrest made in Henrico County shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police made a second arrested in a Feb. 4 shooting that left two people injured.

Marquis Jamahn Alston, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at Henrico County jail without bond.

Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:45 p.m., two adult men were shot at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue. The victims were transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with any additional information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip at (804 780-1000 or using the P3 tips app.