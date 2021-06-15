Second attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Prince William County within one week

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department said they are investigating an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl by an unknown man — the second such incident reported within a week.

The department said they do not have anything directly connecting the two incidents at this time, but added they are actively investigating both and looking into every lead.

Officers responded to the latest incident at 9:47 p.m. on June 13. Police said they went to a home located in the 3000 block of Antrim Circle in Dumfries.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, told police she was approached by a man while she was taking out the trash near the back of her home. She said he grabbed her and told her not to move while preventing her from leaving. The two eventually separated, which is when the girl ran into her home. She told a family member about the incident, and they called the police.

The department said no injuries were reported.

While a police k-9 searched the area for the suspect, he was not located. Police say they are still searching for the man, who is only described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

There was a similar incident reported earlier last week in Woodbridge. Police said an unknown male tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl from her window on Thursday night. The suspect was described as a man with a medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000. Tips can be given anonymously or you can leave your contact information. Crime tips can also be submitted online here.