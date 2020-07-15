Second employee arrested in Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center escape plot

Jabar Taylor and Rashad Williams photos from Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice(Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have arrested another employee of the Department of Juvenile Justice’s Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in connection to the two residents who escaped on Monday. The residents are still on the run.

42-year-old Darren Briggs of Lawrenceville has been arrested on one felony count of providing a cell phone to a prisoner. He was taken into custody by VSP Wednesday morning and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Jabar A. Taylor, 20, convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, convicted of malicious wounding and robbery escaped from Bon Air after they allegedly overpowered security staff and escaped through a hole that had been cut in a security fence, the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice said in a release.

The DJJ said the men used a cord to choke a security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness. They then took the staff member’s keys and escaped through a hole that had been cut in the security fence.

RELATED COVERAGE Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center employee charged with helping escapees who remain at large Video

The two men then went in a car that the department said appeared to have been waiting for them.

Taylor is from Spotsylvania County, and is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 138 pounds. Williams is from Washington, D.C., and is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Both residents were going to be transferred to an adult Department of Corrections facility after their 21st birthdays.

On Tuesday, Virginia State Police charged Destiny L. Harris with helping two men leave Bon Air.

This is the first escape at Bon Air in over 20 years.

Anyone with information related to either male is encouraged to call 911 or the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.