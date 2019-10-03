Second suspect arrested in connection with Spotsylvania County man’s murder

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Spotsylvania County that occurred back in August.

Authorities announced Thursday that 39-year-old William G. McDowney, of King George County, was arrested on Wednesday, October 2, and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm after being involuntarily admitted and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He’s been incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The deadly shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. on Monday, August 12, in the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old James M. Wallin, who had been shot dead.

Detectives later determined that McDowney and another individual, 32-year-old Augustus A. Rhodes, arrived in a sedan on Matti Hill Court at approximately 8:40 p.m., and one of them — the driver, Rhodes — began assaulting Wallin. That led to an exchange of gunfire between the two individuals, according to police.

32-year-old Arthur Rhodes

Both Wallin and Rhodes suffered gunshot wounds. The passenger of the sedan — McDowney — exited the vehicle to help the driver back inside. The driver and the sedan were later located at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. The driver was said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

Rhodes was charged in August with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“This senseless act of violence has created heartache for the Wallin family and the Spotsylvania community,” Sheriff Roger Harris said back in August.

No other information has been released at this time.