Second suspect arrested months after Petersburg murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department has arrested and charged a second individual in connection to a deadly shooting on October 8.

The shooting left one man dead at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Church Street.

Police charged Jaquan Anderson with murder on Jan. 5 for shooting and killing 25-year-old Tyrell Fields.

In connection to the same incident, police have now also charged 25-year-old Cherokee Browder of Dinwiddie County with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Browder is being held without bond.