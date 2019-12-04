Second suspect sought in Mother’s Day homicide at Chesterfield shopping center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are looking for a second suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred at a local shopping center on Mother’s Day.

At around 5:15 a.m. on May 12, police found 27-year-old Dwayne R. Reid, of Newport News, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Chippenham Square Shopping Center. He later died at a local hospital.

Investigators that same day obtained warrants for second-degree murder for 29-year-old Darren D. Douglas, who turned himself in days later. His charge has since been upgraded to first-degree murder.

29-year-old Darren D. Douglas

In August, detectives obtained indictments for 29-year-old Rudane L. Graham for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said those indictments are still outstanding and have not been served.

Graham, of no known address, is described as a 6-foot-4, 280-pound black male withs black hair and brown eyes.

Additionally, police are also looking for two other men who detectives believe have information about the deadly shooting.

These two unknown men are wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts about either man, or Graham, is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

