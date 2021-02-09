Henrico’s top prosecutor said Monday that her office is considering whether hate crime charges against Harry Rogers, a Hanover man accused of revving his car’s engine before driving into a crowd of protesters on Lakeside Avenue the day before, are appropriate.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Harry Rogers, a Hanover man and self-proclaimed “highest-ranking member of the KKK” was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail on Tuesday for driving into a crowd of protestors last summer.

Rogers was arrested after witnesses said he drove into a group of protesters near the A.P. Hill statue in Richmond’s northside neighborhood on June 7. One witness told 8News, Rogers’ truck had “Trump 2020”, “Guns Save Lives” and Confederate flag stickers on it at the time.

In August, Rogers was found guilty of four misdemeanor simple assault charges, one misdemeanor property damage charge and one misdemeanor hit and run, with each count carrying a 12-month sentence. He was, however, not found guilty of hate crimes.

Rather than going to trial for three additional charges, Rogers entered a guilty plea last Thursday. In exchange, he had three felony charges and a fourth misdemeanor assault count dropped.

The Commonwealth of Virginia asked the judge for a five-year sentence, one for each of Rogers’ misdemeanors. George Townsend, Rogers’ lawyer, asked for his client to have 11 months on each charge suspended, or only a five month sentence.

On Tuesday during his sentencing, the judge gave Rogers three years and eight months total behind bars for the five misdemeanors.

The sentence came after three witnesses were called to testify presenting “new evidence.” Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor called them to testify to the emotional impact that Rogers’ actions had on them last year.

Rodgers made a statement to the court before he was sentenced.

“I’m sorry for my actions. Maybe I did not make the right choices on that day,” he said.

Rogers then said he wishes he could go back and change what happened, but he can’t.

“I would ask the court to not give me the max time,” he said through tears. “I do have children that I miss dearly.”