‘Senseless shooting’ caught on doorbell camera in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department recovered 30 bullet casing after two men repeatedly fired shots into multiple residences and vehicles on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Cabin Creek Drive. The police say they had received reports of shots fired and firework sounds in the area. When they arrived at the scene they were able to recover security camera footage depicting the incident.

According to a press release, there were no injuries reported from this “senseless shooting.”

The video shows a dark colored SUV driving into the area at high speeds and then suddenly stopping. A black male wearing a black t-shirt and red shorts exited the vehicle and started to fire towards the 3900 block of Boiling Drive. Other occupant, a white male wearing a white t-shirt and black gym shorts with a white stripe, exited and began shooting in the same direction.

Both of the occupants got back in the vehicle and fled quickly afterwards.

No other information is available in regards to the offenders, victims or motive. The investigation is ongoing.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person who may have any information to provide to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

