Sentencing delayed for third man convicted in killing of Markiya Dickson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The sentencing for one of the men convicted of first-degree murder and all other charges associated with the death of Markiya Dickson has been delayed, according to commonwealth’s attorney Caitlin Kelly.

Kelly told 8News on Thursday that the attorney for Jesus Turner asked for a continuation of the sentencing after Turner had been exposed to COVID-19 at some point before the sentencing.

A new date has been set for Turner’s sentencing. That date is Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. His conviction could carry a punishment ranging anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

Turner, Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts have all been convicted for their roles in the killing of Dickson in May 2020. In July, a jury sentenced Davis to 33 years in prison, and Betts was sentenced to 22 years in prison in September 2020.