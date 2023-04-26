ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — When Machell Marie Sims took over the finances of a rural Virginia neighborhood association, she appeared to be a model citizen — a school principal from Prince William County. In the end, she would leave them with just $280.

Christina Carter is a resident of Germanna Heights Phase I, a neighborhood in Orange County. She said the neighborhood usually has a 7-member board that collects dues and pays for things like street paving, streetlights and community events.

But when COVID hit in early 2020, the board dissolved, leaving a single caretaker to oversee the Homeowners Associaition’s (HOA) finances — Machell Sims.

“She told us she was a principal in Prince William County,” Carter said.

But over time, aspects of her story stopped lining up — and the residents’ suspicions grew.

“We started to get a little suspicious during COVID,” Carter said. “For each of us something was wrong or something she said or something she emailed, and we just knew.”

But those suspicions weren’t confirmed until they looked at the HOA’s bank accounts. What had once been a robust $60,000 reserve was reduced to just $280.

Sims, it emerged, had taken out a debit card for the account, spending lavishly on herself.

“She was spending money at Macy’s, paying for a Lexus,” Carter said.

At the same time, Carter and other members of the new board noticed several residents were late paying that years HOA dues. When they asked, the residents told them they had paid them — to Machell Sims.

Sims, Carter Said, had been requesting dues from members through QuickBooks, then taking the money for herself.

“She was putting her personal account number in there, and people were paying her,” she said.

And once they began uncovering her lies, more were revealed. Around the same time Sims took over the HOA, she was charged with embezzlement in Prince William County.

Court records obtained by 8News revealed that Sims had never been a principal there. Instead, she was a contract special education teacher.

Portion of the warrant issued against Sims in Prince William County.

It was during that job, according to a criminal warrant that she eventually pleaded guilty to in June 2021, that she embezzled over $6,000 from the county by billing for hours she never worked and forging parents’ signatures.

She served two months in jail for those charges — and Carter said her sentence lined up with a period during which Sims claimed to homeowners that she was receiving cancer treatments in Africa.

“Everything that we knew about her turned out to be lies, even down to her name,” Carter said.

Sims pleaded guilty to the new embezzlement charges in Orange County on April 24, but even with the case now resolved, Carter said it’s unclear whether the HOA will ever get its money back.

“When we need to pave the roads, there’s no money to pave the roads,” Carter said.

In the meantime, she and some other residents have agreed to pay their annual dues early just to keep the organization afloat. But that’s done little more than keep the lights on — literally, in the case of the neighborhood’s streetlights.