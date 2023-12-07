RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new report detailing the number of officers shot in the line of duty is hitting too close to home for the greater Richmond area.

The National Fraternal Order of Police released its monthly statistics on police shootings, which say that 350 police officers have been shot so far this year.

Virginia has had seven officers shot so far in 2023. Four of those shootings happened since Oct. 25 in central Virginia. The total number of officers shot in Virginia in 2022 was 9.

Cliff Lent, the president of security consulting company M7 Solutions, weighed in on the report’s findings.

“The numbers are concerning. And they hit home. Having served for 24 years in a police department, I understand the dangers of the job. But to see fellow officers being shot at that rate is alarming,” Lent said. “It’s indicative of a breakdown in society and in a willingness to shoot at the police. And those numbers are pretty consistent not just this year, but in recent years. And there’s been an uptick in that kind of those attacks on police.”

The 4 most recent incidents happened in central Virginia:

Lent said these recent shootings could potentially affect people who are considering becoming police officers.

“I think it certainly gives them pause. Because the dangers are highlighted, you know, on the nightly news, when police are being shot almost on a daily rate throughout the country,” Lent said.

He added that taking a moment to show appreciation goes a long way for people in jobs that put them at risk.

“You can look at our public servants, whether it’s a teacher or a nurse or firefighter or police officer, and just remember to thank them for their service, because they handle situations that most of us don’t,” Lent said.

Of the 350 officers shot in the line of duty this year nationwide, 42 were killed.