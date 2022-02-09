Several sexual assaults by convicted predator at Virginia massage salons prompt $100 million lawsuit

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Four women who were sexually assaulted at a massage salon in Williamsburg are suing the franchise after discovering their attacker was found guilty of sexual battery for an incident at another massage business prior to their appointments.

Now victims are suing the business that employed their attacker.

The Breit Biniazan law firm released a statement regarding the eight sexual assaults occurred at the hands of Shawn Lamonte Robinson. They said two assaults occurred in Chesterfield County, two in Henrico County and four in Williamsburg.

The four Williamsburg assaults took place at a Massage Luxe location in 2020 after Robinson served time for sexually assaulting a woman at a Massage Envy in Chesterfield.

The lawsuit which calls for more than $100 million in damages states that Massage Luxe International and Massage Luxe Williamsburg LLC permitted these assaults to occur through their negligent and reckless hiring practices.

The attorneys for the four women stated during a Wednesday press conference that Robinson shouldn’t have ever been working as massage therapist after the assaults. They said the Massage Luxe International corporation utilizes a software for reporting such incidents and the assaults in Williamsburg could have been avoided if Massage Luxe “had made certain Robinson never worked for the company again.”

A timeline of assault allegations

The release provided by Breit Biniazan states that Robinson assaulted a woman in February 2018 at a Massage Envy in Chesterfield. Robinson, who was licensed to practice massage, raped two separate women within one week.

The incidents described in the release meet the U.S. Department of Justice definition for rape.

The first woman reported the assault to Chesterfield Police but police did not arrest him in connection to the case until over two years later.

Before Robinson’s apprehension by Chesterfield Police, he became employed at a Massage Envy location in Henrico County in September 2019. His first day on the job, the law firm claims he sexually assaulted a woman. She then informed employees and left the business. According to the release, Robinson was allowed to return to work the next day and another woman reported being sexually assaulted by him.

Robinson served a short period of time in jail for sexual battery in 2020 and then was hired by a Massage Luxe salon in Williamsburg.

There, a woman listed in the suit as C.R. said she had an appointment with Robinson that she didn’t realize was inappropriate until later. During a second appointment with Robinson in December 2020, the law firm said he masturbated in front of her and raped her. According to the lawyers, C.R. reported the incident to the store as well as law enforcement.

According to the release, a woman listed as Dawn Broker who is being represented by Marks and Harrison, says Robinson sexually assaulted her during a massage on Oct. 27, 2020. She contacted law enforcement about the attack on Dec. 15, 2020.

The third client listed in the release, named Monica Clayton, said she was assaulted by Robinson during a massage on Dec. 5. She states in the release that she was “embarrassed, shocked and confused.” After Robinson’s arrest was reported by James City County Police, she notified authorities about the incident.

An unidentified woman represented in the lawsuit by attorney Damon Pendleton, said she was “penetrated” by Robinson on Oct. 6, 2020. According to the release, she believed the initial penetration was accidental and booked a second appointment. She attempted to wear shorts during the second appointment, she said Robinson made two attempts to take off her clothing before she was able to leave and inform staff. She notified law enforcement on Dec. 15, 2020.

Action taken by law enforcement

The Chesterfield County Police Department confirmed with 8News that the sexual assault report was made on Feb. 16, 2018 — two days after the woman was assaulted. Police claim an investigation was initiated and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office declined the prosecution in July 2018.

Police said this cleared the report. They said the Commonwealth Attorney’s chose to indict Robinson “at a later date.” The law firm’s release said the indictment was made on March 18, 2019.

This action from the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a year after the attack, did not bring about an immediate response from police. A police spokesperson said that there was a communication redundancy.

Bi-monthly, detectives receive a list of indictments and officers/detectives that are to present to the grand jury for the indictments. The detective assigned this original case had since been promoted and another detective within the Special Victims Section presented the information to the grand jury. The indictment was then issued several days later. Once the indictment was issued, it was entered into our records system and VCIN/NCIC. We do not have any record that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office made any specific notification to our department that the indictment had been issued. Since the case had previously been exceptionally cleared with a prosecution declined, the addition of the indictment did not prompt a review of the case. Chesterfield Police

It wasn’t until they received an inquiry in February 2020 that police said the information was forwarded to the Fugitive Section. After this, Robinson was apprehended by police.

Robinson was eventually sentenced to four months in jail for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge. He served two months according to Biet Biniazan. This sentencing came after the assaults in Chesterfield and Henrico but before the numerous attacks at the Williamsburg Massage Luxe.

After the Williamsburg attacks, Robinson was arrested on Dec. 18. Following the initial arrest and reports from the other victims, Robinson was found guilty in court of multiple crimes including:

Aggravated Sexual Battery

Assault and Battery

Practicing Health Profession After Revoked License

Object Sexual Penetration by Force

There are no court records listed under his name for the Henrico County courts.

Next steps with the lawsuit

The lawsuit states that plaintiffs suffered “bodily injuries, mental anguish, humiliation and embarrassment and lost earning capacity.” Each woman is suing for $25 million in compensatory and $350,000 in punitive damages.

“Massage Luxe’s hiring and retention of Robinson is unconscionable,” attorney Kevin Biniazan stated in the release. “That they continued to allow and assign Robinson to conduct massages on unsuspecting clients without warning is beyond the pale, and the lawsuits are meant to send a message to this industry that this type of horrible practice, which we understand occurs nationwide. It needs to stop immediately.”

Courtney Sweasy with the Breit Biniazan law firm said Massage Luxe International will have 21 days to either admit to the allegations or deny them and the litigation process will flow from there.