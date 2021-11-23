Sex trafficking suspect arrested at military base, taken to Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 45-year-old man has been charged with commercial sex trafficking. He was arrested at a military base in Norfolk.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, their VICE Unit lead the investigation and worked with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to find the suspected human trafficker.

Henrico Police said they arrested 45-year-old Charles Milton Cranston, Jr. of Chesapeake on Thursday, Nov. 18. He is being held in Henrico without bond. Cranston will go to court for a status hearing on Dec. 10.

While the crime took place in Norfolk, Henrico Police said there are no jurisdictional boundaries for the internet and they often work on similar crimes.