Sexual assault reported at John Tyler Community College

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — John Tyler Community College activated their alert system following a reported sexual assault on Thursday afternoon.

The alert sent out after 5 p.m. said a student had reported a sexual assault on the Chester campus around 2:30 p.m. The campus is located on Jefferson Davis Highway.

A suspect has since been detained. The incident was handled by campus security officials and Chesterfield Police.

Police tell 8News that the suspect is not a student. The suspect ran up to the student on campus, touched their butt and then ran away. Chesterfield Police have not determined if the charges going forward will be for sexual assault or simple assault.