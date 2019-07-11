Breaking News
Sheriff: ‘Combative’ burglary suspect tased after pointing gun at deputies

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A burglary suspect had to be tased by deputies after he pointed a gun at them while resisting arrest in New Kent County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. Deputies were called to a home in the 7800 block of Plum Point Road in West Point where a suspect was reportedly trying to force his way into the residence.

The suspect fled in a vehicle shortly before deputies arrived on scene but was located a short distance away from the home. That’s when deputies say he ‘became combative and resisted arrest.’

The suspect, who has been identified as 32-year-old Isaac Alim Newman, then pointed a gun at deputies. He was tased and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office explained in a release.

Newman has been charged with burglary, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, assault and battery, obstruction of justice, possession of a concealed weapon and public intoxication. He was transported to Henrico Jail East where he is being held without bond.

