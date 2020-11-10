Sheriff: Man arrested after leading deputy on high speed chase

Joseph Wilburn, 29, of Dumfries, was arrested for eluding, providing false identification to law enforcement, identity theft to evade law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license.

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after he lead a deputy on a high speed chase.

The office said at 11:21 p.m. on Nov. 9, Deputy R.L. Hubbard attempted to stop a vehicle for an

equipment violation in the area of Forbes Street and Falmouth Drive. When the officer turned on his vehicle’s “emergency equipment” the other vehicle sped up.

The suspects vehicle ended up going 85mph in a 35pmh zone. Hubbard chased the other vehicle to the area of James Madison Drive where it went over a curb and through the grass. The suspect then stopped the vehicle on James Madison Circle and fled on foot.

Hubbard chased the suspect on and apprehended him.

The suspect initially provided a fake name, but was later identified as Joseph Wilburn, 29, of Dumfries.

Wilburn was arrested for eluding, providing false identification to law enforcement, identity theft to evade law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license. He was also found to be wanted out of Prince William County on three charges.

Wilburn is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

More Crime Coverage From 8News