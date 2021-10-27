Sheriff: North Carolina couple bound, blindfolded and kidnapped, man shot twice, 8 people charged

HUDSON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot twice in his torso after deputies said he and his girlfriend were bound, blindfolded and kidnapped by a group of people in North Carolina, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 24-year-old Austin Colley was dropped off at the hospital just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning with two gunshot wounds. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, 35-year-old Angela Kidd.

Colley told investigators that he and Kidd were at the home of an acquaintance of theirs when a group of people assaulted them, bound them and placed a blindfold on over their eyes.

Colley reportedly told deputies that after some time, some of the individuals placed him and his girlfriend into a vehicle and drove them to an abandoned property where the couple was placed on the ground.

Members of the group fired multiple shots at them both, Colley told deputies. He was hit by gunfire but Kidd was not.

Investigators said Kidd corroborated Colley’s account of the assault. She allegedly told deputies that after the shooting happened, the group left. She walked to a nearby road where she flagged down a car that drove her and Colley to the hospital.

Investigators were able to determine that the couple was assaulted at a home on Joplin Road and that the shooting took place at an abandoned property on Hood’s Creek Road in Hudson.

Deputies served a search warrant at the Joplin Road home and detained eight people that were at the location. A firearm and additional items were found during the search that corroborated Colley and Kidd’s report.

Investigators said they determined that all of the individuals had acted in concert with the kidnapping and assaults.

“We intend to charge everyone involved in cases that are related to related to guns, drugs, violence and kidnapping,” said Sheriff Alan Jones. “We take a firm stance against this type of behavior.”

Bobby Dean Bowlin, 50, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Bobby Bowlin (courtesy of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Hunter Dean Aungst, 20, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Hunter Aungst (courtesy of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Elka Mackenna James, 20, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Elka James (courtesy of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Anthony Scott Bumgarner, 36, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Anthony Bumgarner (courtesy of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Tabitha Renee Bumgarner, 36, was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Tabitha Bumgarner (courtesy of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Adam Solis Hernandez, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Adam Hernandez (courtesy of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, was charged and served with one count of first-degree kidnapping and of failure to appear for an indecent exposure charge.

Tristan Coffey (courtesy of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Devan Alan Souther, 18, was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping.