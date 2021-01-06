Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit through Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania woman is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through two localities Tuesday night, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
According to the office, at about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, a deputy saw a Lincoln SUV occupied by a wanted person in the area of Pullen Drive.
When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not pull over and instead increased their speed. This led to a high speed pursuit which went through Spotsylvania, then Fredericksburg and back into Spotsylvania.
With the assistance of the Virginia State Police, the Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was stopped in the area of Plank Road and Taskforce Drive, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.
Lindsey Michelle Hoyle, 31, of Stafford, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, DUI Refusal, reckless driving, felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and her outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for an original charge of possession of a scheduled drug. In addition, the license place tag on her vehicle was reported stolen out of Stafford County.
Hoyle was held with no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A Petersburg man has been charged with murder following a shooting that left one man dead at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Church Street on Oct. 8, 2020.
- A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed and setting off sometimes violent protests in the city.
- The Richmond Police Department said they have identified a man linked to New Year's Eve's officer-involved shooting. The suspect has been identified as Orland J. Carter Jr.
- Richmond Police detectives need the public's help gathering information about a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
- The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect linked to an exposure investigation
- The Hopewell Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who is believed to have robbed a Quality Inn at knife point on Monday night.
- More travelers were caught with guns by airport security in Richmond in 2020 than in all five years prior, despite significantly lower air travel during the pandemic.
- Police in the nation’s capital on Monday arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, who is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month.
- VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been charged with arson after a fire was set at a Virginia Beach apartment over the weekend. The Virginia Beach Fire Marshal's Office says Jerrod Vines, 34, has been charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling. Authorities found the apartment in the 300 block […]
- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon near Virginia Wesleyan University. Police say it happened near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and University Ave. Dispatchers got the call just after 2:30 p.m. A man was found in the area and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. […]