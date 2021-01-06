Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit through Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg

Lindsey Michelle Hoyle, 31, of Stafford who was arrested for driving while intoxicated, DUI Refusal, reckless driving, felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and her outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for an original charge of possession of a scheduled drug.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania woman is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through two localities Tuesday night, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

According to the office, at about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, a deputy saw a Lincoln SUV occupied by a wanted person in the area of Pullen Drive.

When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not pull over and instead increased their speed. This led to a high speed pursuit which went through Spotsylvania, then Fredericksburg and back into Spotsylvania.

With the assistance of the Virginia State Police, the Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was stopped in the area of Plank Road and Taskforce Drive, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Lindsey Michelle Hoyle, 31, of Stafford, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, DUI Refusal, reckless driving, felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and her outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for an original charge of possession of a scheduled drug. In addition, the license place tag on her vehicle was reported stolen out of Stafford County.

Hoyle was held with no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.