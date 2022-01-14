Sheriff’s Office: Dinwiddie woman arrested after dog buried alive

Tiffany Nicole Camp, 33, has been arrested an charged with felony animal cruelty after she buried her dog alive. (Photos: Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday after she buried her dog alive, according to the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a call on Jan. 13, from a neighbor who saw a woman burying her dog alive. The suspect was later identified as Tiffany Nicole Camp, 33.

Deputies said they found the dog buried in a trash bag when they arrived.

The pit bull mix had open wounds and was in “rough shape,” according to the sheriff’s office. The dog is currently at the Chesdin Animal Hospital and was still alive as of 11 a.m.

Camp has been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

