Three people shot, one dead in Nottoway County within 48 hours

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One male victim was shot and another male was left with non-life-threatening injures in Nottoway County on Wednesday afternoon. There were two additional shootings in the county on Monday evening, one victim was shot and killed and another received treatment for a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, Nottoway Sheriff’s Office responded to the area between the 2000 and 5000 block of Old Shore Road in Blackstone after receiving several reports of subjects being shot.

Once on scene, deputies found a wrecked vehicle and the injured driver at one location, and a person with gunshot wound in the leg at another.

The vehicle was crashed two miles north of where the gunshot victim was found.

The gunshot victim and the driver of the wrecked vehicle were both transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time for the incident.

The sheriff’s office and Crewe Police Department were notified of gunshots shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Tucker Ave. Officers responded and the victim was treated by EMS on scene and transported to the hospital.

At 10:30 p.m. the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on South Genito Road where a 26-year-old male gunshot victim was found to be deceased. The sheriff’s office believes the first two incidents on Monday are connected.

Nottoway Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating and will provide updates once available. They currently find it unlikely that the Monday and Wednesday incidents are connected.

LATEST HEADLINES: