Sheriff’s office looking for Petersburg man linked to fatal shooting on Halifax Road

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Petersburg man who is linked to a Tuesday afternoon shooting that killed one person and injured another.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to the 14000 block of Halifax Road in the eastern portion of Dinwiddie County just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, for a report of two individuals being shot.

Officials said two people were shot outside of a residence and were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg for treatment.

The first victim, Christopher Shone Lipston, 26, of Prince George County died at the hospital. The second, an 18-year-old woman, was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office obtained warrants for Trebor-Marcellus Antonyo Randolph, 27, of Petersburg. The warrants are for murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with additional information about this case or who knows the whereabouts of Randolph is asked to contact call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.