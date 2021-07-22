Sheriff’s Office: Man in white van suspect of soliciting sexual acts from 12-year-old boy in Middlesex

Jermaine Christopher Minor, 29, of Urbanna, is being held at the Middle Peninsula Security Center without bond. (Photo: Middle Peninsula Security Center)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Middle Sex County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a 29-year-old man who is suspected of soliciting sexual acts from a 12-year-old boy in Urbanna.

The office said a person in a white van approved a 12-year old boy at Tabor Park on July 20.

Officials say the child had ridden his bike to the park and was swinging on a swing set when the van pulled up. A man exited the vehicle and opened the back hatch.

The suspect started to open the sliding door and asked the boy several sexually explicit questions and if the child wanted to engage in sexual activity with him. The sheriff’s office said the youth told the man no before getting on his bicycle and riding away.

The boy’s mother called the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. She told them her son had seen the van driving in Urbanna and gave the van’s tag number to authorities.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and then detained the suspect to identify him and his van.

Sheriff’s Office detectives interview the suspect again on July 21. While the man originally denied talking to the boy, he later recanted that and said he had a conversation with the child, but denied any sexual advances.

Police obtained a class five felony, taking indecent liberties with a child, on the suspect identified as Jermaine Christopher Minor, 29, of Urbanna.

Minor is currently being held in the Middle Peninsula Security Center without bond.