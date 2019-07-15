Sheriff’s office: Men tied up employee, stole prescription meds from Powhatan pharmacy

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators in Powhatan County are looking for three suspects who allegedly tied up an employee at a local pharmacy and stole prescription medication.

Authorities say at around 8:40 a.m. on Monday morning, two black males entered the Powhatan Drug pharmacy located at 2105 Academy Road while a third waited in a vehicle in the parking lot.

One of the suspects inside the pharmacy displayed a firearm that resembled a ‘dark-colored revolver.’ The suspect also allegedly used zip ties to tie up the employee, according to a release from the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured during the incident. Surveillance footage captured images of the suspect vehicle — a black SUV — before it fled West on Route 60

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656 or Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357 (HELP). This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.