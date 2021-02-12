Sheriff’s Office: Prince William man assaults officer during DUI arrest

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they have filed multiple charges against a DUI driver after he assaulted an officer and resisted arrest.

The office said at 8:08 p.m. on Feb. 11, Deputy G.P. McCaulley saw a vehicle that was not staying in its late. The deputy then stopped the vehicle in the area of Garrisonville and Mine Road.

Deputy McCaulley said when he pulled over the driver, Everett Baker Jr., 29, of Prince William County, he had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. After administering field sobriety tests, deputies told Baker he was under arrest for driving under the influence.

When deputies tried to Baker in handcuffs, they said he became belligerent and began to resist, shoving his shoulder back and striking a deputy in the chest. After a brief struggle, deputies managed to get Baker in handcuffs and put him in a patrol vehicle.

Deputies said after Baker was inside the vehicle, he began to repeatedly slam his head into the partition, which caused the deputy driving to pull over. Once stopped, the sheriff’s office said Baker began the left rear door and window.

After refusing a breath test, Baker was then transported to the magistrate’s office. At the office, officials said he continued to act belligerently, and yelled and screamed in an attempt to disrupt the magistrate’s proceedings.

Despite this, the magistrate issued warrants for driving under the influence, assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of obstruction, and refusal of test. The sheriff’s office said bail hearing could not be conducted at the time due to his behavior.