CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly attacked a McDonald’s employee with a hammer in the Ladysmith area of Caroline County.

Bertram Smithen, 48, of Lorton is suspected of attacking a McDonald’s employee with a hammer, then fighting several others on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Sheriff’s Office said Smithen then allegedly tried to enter an occupied vehicle in the parking lot before running into the woods behind the McDonald’s.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Smithen was believed to have been spotted running across I-95, just north of the Ladysmith exit.

In a community alert released by the Sheriff’s Office at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday, K-9 units, helicopter and drone search teams were said to have been searching the area.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said a manhunt is underway in the Ladysmith area. Smithen could be considered very dangerous.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who sees Smithen not to approach him and to call 9-1-1 immediately.