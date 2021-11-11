Sheriff’s Office: Stafford man arrested in Applebee’s parking lot after trying to outrun Sergeant

Dorian Murphy, 23, of Stafford, was sent to jail and in addition to his pre-existing warrant, charged with trespassing, identity fraud, false identification, obstruction of justice and loitering. (Photo: Rappahannock Regional Jail)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested in an Applebee’s parking lot Wednesday morning after he tried running away from law enforcement, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said Sgt. A.I. Assur responded to the Wawa on 105 Garrisonville Road for a report of a solicitor on the property at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 10.

When the Assur asked the solicitor for his name, the suspect tried giving the Sergeant a fake name. Assur then told the man he was under arrest for trespassing and soliciting without a permit. After hearing this, the suspect began to briskly walk away. When Sgt. Assur tried to detain the solicitor, a chase began.

The Sherriff’s Office said the suspect ran across Salisbury Drive, through the Wells Fargo parking lot and across Garrisonville Road “like a game of Frogger.” He finally ended up in the parking lot of Applebee’s with the Sergeant pursuing him the whole time.

The release said the suspect then “squared up toward” Assur, but the Sergeant used pepper spray on the man and ended the escape attempt.

After the suspect had the pepper spray washed away, he was identified as Dorian Murphy, 23, of Stafford. The Sheriff’s Office learned Murphy also had an active warrant from Prince William County.

Murphy was sent to jail and in addition to his pre-existing warrant, charged with trespassing, identity fraud, false identification, obstruction of justice and loitering. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office added while Sgt. Assur managed to keep his hat on the whole chase, Murphy lost both of his shoes.