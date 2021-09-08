Sheriff’s office: Suspect uses moped and wagon to steal from Five Below in Spotsylvania

A suspect was caught on camera dragging away a wagon full of items on a moped. (Photo: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who used a moped and wagon to make their great escape after stealing from a Five Below.

The office said the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, at the Five Below on 9771 Jefferson Davis Highway. A suspect was caught on camera dragging away a wagon full of items on a moped.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Crime Solvers at1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.