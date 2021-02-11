Sheriff’s Office: Two more arrests made in the murder of 20-year-old Stafford man; one suspect cleared

(Left to right) On Feb. 10, the Sheriff’s office said detectives arrested Bronwyn C. Meeks, 21, of Spotyslvania, and Domonic Samuels, of Spotsylvania.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people linked to a dismembered body that was found in the woods last week, and cleared a previously charged suspect.

The office said at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, deputies located the human remains in the wooded area of Pamunkey and Finney Road in the western part of the county. The victim has since been identified as Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, of Stafford.

On Feb. 10, the Sheriff’s office said detectives arrested Bronwyn C. Meeks, 21, of Spotyslvania, and Domonic Samuels, of Spotsylvania.

Samuels was charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.

Meeks was charged with conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.

Both Samuels and Meeks are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The Sheriff’s Office said since this is an ongoing investigation, their charges may be upgraded after consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

As a result of their investigation, detectives were able to exclude a previously charged suspect, Dominic McCall. The office said he was initially arrested based on eyewitness accounts, but has since been cleared because of forensic evidence that was presented to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The Sheriff’s Office said it took several days to obtain the forensic evidence and due to “the lack of cooperation of individuals under investigation” they were unable to clear McCall as a suspect sooner.