Sheriff’s Office: Two people arrested for racing while under the influence in Stafford

STAFFORD Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people who were racing each other while under the influence Saturday night.

They said at 7:38 p.m. on April 17, a deputy parked in the 1000 block of Kings Highway saw a group of sports cars approach his location. At the front of the group, a Dodge Challenger and a Dodge Charger were accelerating rapidly and were racing parallel to each other. The deputy estimated these vehicles were going more than 100 mph when they passed him.

The deputy then tried to catch up to the speeding vehicles, both of which slowed down to allow him to. Deputy C.S. Haines conducted a traffic stop on the Challenger and Deputy D.S. Jett stopped the Charger.

The deputy reported that the driver of the Challenger, Sean Asjodi, 35, of Manassas, smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech. After a field sobriety test was administered, Asjodi was arrested.

The driver of the Charger Jessica Meekins, 25, of Woodbridge, had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to deputies. She was also arrested after a field sobriety test was administered.

The Sheriff’s office said Both Asjodi and Meekins were charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving by racing. Asjodi was held until sober at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $6,000 unsecured bond. Meekins was released on a personal recognizance bond by the magistrate.