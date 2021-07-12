Shooter at Hopewell convenience store turns himself in to police

Jerome Montrez Thompson as caught on security footage and mugshot from Hopewell Police

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – The man who shot and killed 49-year-old Melike Herbert Benjamin outside a gas station convenience store in Hopewell turned himself in to police early this morning.

Jerome Montrez Thompson, 25, turned himself in to Hopewell Police Department Field Services Division and was charged with 2nd degree murder.

Benjamin, a Chesterfield County resident, was found unresponsive with fatal gunshot wounds on July 7 by Hopewell Police and EMS near the gas pumps at the Quick Express Store (805 S. 15th Avenue) at around 9:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene after attempts to resuscitate.

Thompson was caught on the convenience store security cameras dressed in red shorts, black t-shirt, white socks and a gold necklace, and was spotted leaving the scene possibly in an early 2000’s gold Chevy Tahoe. He was dubbed an unidentified person of interest in the investigation.

For more info or to read the Hopewell Police Department press release, visit www.hopewellva.gov/police/press-releases/.